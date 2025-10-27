Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Amerikas falscher Boom: Wer wirklich vom Aufschwung profitiert

Auf Papier super, tatsächlich aber kämpfen acht von zehn Amerikanern ums tägliche Überleben – nur kleine Elite profitiert vom „Boom“.

Felix Abt

Elon Musk gilt laut Forbes¹ als der erste Mensch mit einem Vermögen von 500 Milliarden Dollar. Während Musk und die Superreichen neue Höhen erklimmen, kämpfen Millionen Amerikaner ums Überleben.

Die Wirtschaft, die in Schlagzeilen glänzt, ist in Wahrheit eine Zwei-Klassen-Gesellschaft: Für die einen Rekorde, für die anderen Existenzkampf.

Goldman Sachs² warnt: 40 % der Erwerbstätigen leben von Gehaltsscheck zu Gehaltsscheck – bis 2033 könnte dieser Anteil auf 55 % steigen. Weitere 40 %

Weiterlesen
Weiterlesen