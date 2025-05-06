Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Christopher Aaron: Goldpreis-Prognose – Goldminen brechen aus… Gold wird folgen

Die Goldminenaktien sind gerade aus einem großen Fünf-Jahres-Tief ausgebrochen. In den nächsten 6 bis 18 Monaten werden die Bewertungen der meisten Goldminenunternehmen weltweit deutlich steigen. Dieser Anstieg bei den Goldunternehmen wird jedoch nicht im luftleeren Raum stattfinden: Gold selbst wird mitziehen, wenn auch in geringerem Umfang. Für Anleger, die einen baldigen Höchststand auf dem Goldmarkt erwarten, legen die Charts etwas anderes nahe.

Goldminenaktien brechen aus

Zunächst wenden wir uns dem GDX Senior Gold Miners Fund zu, von 2020 bis heute:

