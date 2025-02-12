Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

black mobile phone in tilt shift lens
pexels

Das digitale Gesundheitszertifikat der WHO: «Erst impfen dann reisen» – Die neue Realität

Erinnert sich noch jemand an die Corona-Zeit? Als Menschen plötzlich nicht mehr ins Restaurant durften, weil sie die falsche medizinische Entscheidung getroffen hatten? Als Reisen nur mit einem QR-Code möglich war, der bewies, dass man sich den neuesten «Schutz» hat verpassen lassen? War der übergeordnete Grundsatz nicht: Gehorche oder bleib‘ zu Hause? Wer dachte, das sei ein einmaliger Ausnahmezustand gewesen, muss sich warm anziehen – denn jetzt kommt die Infrastruktur für den Dauerbetrieb. Hier weiter….

