Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Der Mindestlohn mal wieder

Egon W. Kreutzer

Der Mindestlohn ist Sozialismus.

Natürlich ist der Sozialismus weit mehr als nur Mindestlohn, aber der Mindestlohn gehört eben zwingend in den Werkzeugkasten einer staatsgelenkten Wirtschaft.

Der Mindestlohn alleine ist aber eine Fehlkonstruktion. Zum Mindestlohn gehört zwangsläufig das staatlich festgesetzte Preisniveau, am besten ein staatlich festgesetzter Preis für jeden im Handel angebotenen Artikel. Nur so lässt sich nämlich ein Mindest-Warenkorb zusammenstellen, der dem Mindestlöhner den Mindest-Lebensstandard sichert.

Weiterlesen
Weiterlesen