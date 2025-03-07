Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Die nächste Goldkursbewegung wird die Welt überraschen

Egon von Greyerz

Trump wäre nicht überrascht, wenn es in Fort Knox kein Gold gibt. 4.600 Tonnen müssten dort liegen – im Wert von 430 Milliarden US$. Angeblich halten die USA 8.100 Tonnen Gold, überwiegend in Fort Knox; der größte Teil der restlichen Reserven lagert in der Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

TRUMP: “Elon und ich werden in Fort Knox nachschauen, ob dort überhaupt Gold liegt. Wenn da auch nur 27 Tonnen wären, wären wir glücklich. Wenn nichts mehr da ist, wären wir auch nicht überrascht – das haben sie auch gestohlen!“

Stimmt Trump die Welt darauf ein, dass kein Gold in Fort Knox liegt?

