Gold anonym kaufen 2025: Strenge Regeln in Deutschland – Unterschiede zu Österreich und Schweiz

Beim Barkauf von Gold gelten in Deutschland strenge Grenzen – Ausweispflicht ab 2.000 Euro

Seit 2020 gelten strenge Regeln wenn man anonym Gold kaufen möchte, ebenso andere Edelmetalle. Das müssen Anleger wissen.

Gold anonym kaufen

Der Kauf von Gold gegen Bargeld ohne Ausweis war in Deutschland lange problemlos bis zu hohen Beträgen möglich. Doch seit Anfang 2020 gilt eine drastisch gesenkte Obergrenze für anonyme Transaktionen – mit deutlichen Folgen für Privatanleger.

