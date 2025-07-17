Goldpreis 2025: World Gold Council sieht Chancen – warnt vor Risiken

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Gold auf Höhenflug – unterstützt durch geopolitische Risiken

Der Goldpreis habe im ersten Halbjahr 2025 einen historischen Lauf verzeichnet, heißt es im aktuellen Halbjahresbericht des World Gold Council (WGC). In US-Dollar sei das Edelmetall um 26 Prozent gestiegen und habe 26 neue Allzeithochs markiert. Die Entwicklung trieben ein schwacher US-Dollar, stabile bis fallende Zinsen und geopolitische Spannungen an, die die Nachfrage institutioneller Investoren deutlich erhöhten.

