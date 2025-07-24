Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Im Mai profitierte Südafrika vom Goldpreis-Rekord – die Erlöse erreichten historische Höchstwerte

Goldpreis-Rekord treibt Südafrikas Goldabsatz auf Höchstwert

Im Rekordmonat Mai erzielte Südafrika den bislang höchsten Goldabsatz. Der starke Goldpreis ließ die Erlöse auf über eine Milliarde Euro steigen.

Gold aus Südafrika

Am 6. Mai erreichte der Goldpreis im europäischen Spothandel sein bisheriges Rekordhoch. Gold verteuerte sich auf 3.430 US-Dollar beziehungsweise 3.016 Euro. Für den gleichen Monat meldet Stats SA nun einen starken Anstieg der südafrikanischen Golderlöse.

