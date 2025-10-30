Indiens Goldnachfrage an Diwali explodiert – 40 Tonnen an einem Tag

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Trotz Rekordpreisen griffen Inder zu Diwali zu – über 40 Tonnen Gold wurden am Haupttag verkauft. Die asiatische Goldnachfrage könnte auch den zuletzt stark gefallenen Goldpreis stabilisieren.

Indiens Goldhunger ist ungebrochen. Trotz historisch hoher Preise griffen Verbraucher während des Diwali-Festes so stark zu wie selten zuvor. Nach Angaben von Branchenverbänden wurden allein am ersten Tag über 40 Tonnen Gold verkauft. Insgesamt lag das Kaufvolumen während der fünftägigen Feierlichkeiten laut CNBC zwischen 700 Milliarden und 1 Billion Rupien, also bis zu 11 Milliarden US-Dollar.

