Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

pexels.com

Neue Videos am Dienstag

Entdecken Sie heute eine vielfältige Auswahl spannender neuer Videos, die nicht nur informieren, sondern auch inspirieren und Ihren Wissenshorizont erweitern. Tauchen Sie ein in packende Dokumentationen, die tiefgreifende Einblicke in verschiedenste Themen bieten, und bleiben Sie mit aktuellen Nachrichtenclips stets auf dem neuesten Stand. Freuen Sie sich außerdem auf interessante Beiträge, die Sie überraschen und zum Nachdenken anregen.

Assad gestürzt: Was bedeutet das für uns?

Finanzfachmann Friedrich: «Wir müssen Staat und Geld trennen»

Wie entsteht Gold? | #KrallErklärt

Alarmierende Todesfälle und schwere Auswirkungen der Covid-19- Impfungen in Australien angeprangert

Link zum Video

Erpressung oder Strategie? Trumps Zoll-Drohungen gegen BRICS – Droht ein globaler Wirtschaftskrieg?

Dr. Markus Krall: Deutschland wird erst wieder interessant, wenn es sich auf seine Tugenden besinnt

#97: Verwirrtes Europa

Es gibt nicht genug Geld, um Schulden zu zahlen: System ist so ausgelegt, dass wir alles verlieren

Link zum Video

Warum sind die USA entschlossen, Assad zu stürzen?

Heiko Schöning über das schattenhafte Netzwerk des zukünftigen US-Präsidenten

Ehem. US-Oberst über Syrien, die Ukraine, China & den Haftbefehl gegen Netanjahu

Bevölkerung, Euthanasie, Klimawandel… Gefährliche Botschaft: Gemeinwohl steht über dem Einzelnen

Link zum Video

Dr. S. Stebel: «Bei einer Blutspende kriegt man Spike-Proteine ab, die für eine Myokarditis reichen»

Die geheimen Kriege der CIA

Deutsche Verantwortung für die Verhinderung von Völkermord – Dr. Shir Hever

Rede von Dr. Ulrich Keck zu den RKI-Files und deren Aufarbeitung