Neue Videos am Dienstag

Europas Absturz in den Wahnsinn nach dem Trump-Selenskyj-Eklat

Die irrationale Strategie der CDU | Prof. Dr. Christian Rieck

MINDSET IST ALLES! Anke Evertz, Benjamin Berndt @ben_ungeskriptet, Dominic Rass und Jascha Schmitz

Studie zeigt, dass geimpfte Kinder ein 250% höheres Risiko haben, an Covid-19 zu erkranken

Podiumsdiskussion zur E-ID | P. Schwander, R. Rauschenbach, J. Ender | Infoveranstaltung in Schwyz

Zu den Waffen, Bürger, der Frieden greift an | Von F. Klinkhammer und V. Bräutigam

ProfitWallet-Scam – Oliver Janich antwortet… | Teil 5.

Neue Studie: Anstieg von Brustkrebs um mehr als 800% in letzten 5 Jahren seit der Covid-19-Impfung

Warum man als Frau in unmöglichen Beziehungen bleibt | Affären-Coach Christine Zillmer

Interview mit Dr. Hans-Joachim Kremer – Langfassung

Ihr Gehirn macht Sie gesund – oder krank! (Gerald Hüther)

Prominente leiden unter Nebenwirkungen und sterben nach den Impfungen. Teil CLXX – 170

Schicksalstag für Deutschland – Ende des Wohlstands

ELON MUSK, KI, TRANSHUMANISMUS: WELCHE ALLIANZEN STEHEN AN DER WIEGE DES GROSSEN RESET?

Dr. Brian Hooker enthüllt: Verheerende Impffolgen und Vertuschung durch Gesundheitsbehörden

Wird Putin einem Waffenstillstand zustimmen? – Fabian Scheidler