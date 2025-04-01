Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Neue Videos am Dienstag

Neuer Tag, neue Videos! Unsere neuesten Veröffentlichungen bringt euch die aktuellen News und Hintergrundberichte, die ihr nicht verpassen dürft. Mit spannenden Themen für jeden Geschmack liefern wir euch den perfekten Mix aus Information und Unterhaltung. Schaut vorbei und bleibt bestens informiert!

Stellt Israels gezielte Tötung von Journalisten für Bundesregierung ein Kriegsverbrechen dar? BPK HG

In Europa wurde die Covid-Reaktion durch die NATO koordiniert

Ukraine: „Für Frieden braucht es Versöhnung“ – Punkt.PRERADOVIC mit Dr. Clivia von Dewitz

Tucker Carlson: Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong: Du wirst über Krebs belogen

Untersuchungsbericht des israelischen Militärs zum 7. Oktober 2023

Lawrow schießt extrem hart gegen die heutigen EU-Eliten

„Illegale Kriege“ #BarCode mit Daniele Ganser, Michael Vogt, Robert Stein & Frank Höfer (2016)

Tucker Carlson über Abschiebungen, Epstein-Akten und Diktatoren

Ukraine und Israel: Eine kritische Analyse der Mediennarrative

Andreas Popp: Verlassen die USA die NATO?

Wie man die Israel-Lobby in Deutschland entmachtet

Prof. Spitz enthüllt: So macht dich das System krank, müde & abhängig

STOPP! Die große Enteignung – Dokumentarfilm (EN mit dt. Untertiteln)

Corona Impf-Kampagne: Wissenschaft auf Abwegen I Gespräch mit Dr. Daniel F. Beutler

Alexander Kissler über linkes Spießertum, verdrängte Realität und politische Verantwortungslosigkeit