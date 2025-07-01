Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Neue Videos am Dienstag

Klickt euch klug in die Woche! Unsere neuesten Videos sind online – vollgepackt mit aktuellen News, spannenden Hintergründen und kompakten Analysen. Ob Weltnachrichten, Gesellschaft oder Politik: Hier bekommt ihr Klartext statt Floskeln. Reinschauen, mitdenken, informiert bleiben!

Eskalation im Nahen Osten: Wie weit geht die Treue zu Israel? | Links. Rechts. Mitte

IRAN FESTIGT BÜNDNIS MIT RUSSLAND & CHINA – TRUMP DROHT MIT NEUEM ANGRIFF | GEGENPOL

Geheimer „Plan B“ von Merz enthüllt | Ernst Wolff im Gespräch mit Meet Your Mentor

Theaterkrieg & Steuerraub – Gerhard Wisnewski im Gespräch über Nahost, Trump, Israel und Deutschland

Der Masern-Mythos und Auswege aus der Impfpflicht – Interview mit Beate Bahner

Krall, Petry, Kessler, Leimbach: “Mut zur Freiheit und die Gefahr des Sozialismus” (Teil 1 von 3)

Lungenfacharzt Dr. Voshaar zur Corona-Aufarbeitung – „Ein Jahrhundertfehler der Medizin“

»Ich habe für die Ukraine gekämpft – als AfD-Mitglied« | Tim Schramm im Interview

Welches Supplement ist für welches Organ am besten?

Götter oder Raumfahrer? | Erich von Däniken

Adrian Amstutz: EU-Unterwerfung soll der Schweiz Stabilität bringen. Ein schlechter Witz!

18 US-Geheimdienste: keine iranische Atombombe – trotzdem Krieg

Der hybride Krieg gegen Deutschland – Gerhard Wisnewski – Achtung Buch

RFK Jr. ist dabei Big Pharma mit diesem EINEN Schritt zu ZERSTÖREN und CNN ist sauer(Redacted dt.UT)

Der palästinensische Pulitzer-Preisträger Mosab Abu Toha über die Gräueltaten in Gaza