Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

depositphotos

Neue Videos am Dienstag

Klickt euch klug in die Woche! Unsere neuesten Videos sind online – vollgepackt mit aktuellen News, spannenden Hintergründen und kompakten Analysen. Ob Weltnachrichten, Gesellschaft oder Politik: Hier bekommt ihr Klartext statt Floskeln. Reinschauen, mitdenken, informiert bleiben!

Prof. Jeffrey Sachs – Die Zeit für einen umfassenden Frieden im Nahen Osten ist gekommen

Hitzeschutz ist besser als Klimaschutz | Prof. Dr. Christian Rieck

Ein klassischer Verfassungsputsch – Im Gespräch mit Helmut Roewer

WHO-Chef Tedros: Gefahr für unsere Souveränität und Gesundheit

ANGRIFF DER GOLDBUGS! WIRD BITCOIN ERSETZT?

Eliminierung der Demokratie durch den Krieg gegen das Bargeld

Wie über GAZA sprechen? – Im Gespräch mit Daniele Ganser

Die DIDDY–EPSTEIN–Connection: Was verschweigen die Medien?

„Wer das nicht versteht, wird ins offenes Messer laufen!“ (Florian Homm spricht Klartext)

Russlands komplexe Beziehungen zum Iran und Israel – mit John Helmer

WIR werden absolutes CHAOS erleben! BEREITE deine FAMILIE VOR! Marc Faber

Wer stoppt die Gain-of-function-Forschung? – Prof. Dr. Roland Wiesendanger

Achtung: Digitale Überwachung droht (E-ID)