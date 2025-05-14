Neue Videos am Mittwoch

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Insiderbericht: Irans Raketenarsenal – Mit Dimitri Lascaris

10 Wege, wie die Biotechnologie die Menschheit neu gestalten könnte

Mit DÄMMEN die VERGANGENHEIT VERSTECKEN (The Reese Report – Deutsch)

Eurovision Song Contest – die zwangsfinanzierte Zerstörung der ethischen Werte

BRUCH MIT ISRAEL – ODER SPIEL VON TRUMP UND NETANJAHU? | GEGENPOL

„Die Deutschen sind nicht erwachsen geworden“ – Systemkritik & Medienmanipulation

Analyse zum Leben und zum Tod des Gangsterrappers Xatar: Okkulte Symbolik? Verbindungen nach oben?

Epstein, Musk & Machteliten: Whitney Webbs Bestseller „Eine Nation unter Erpressung“ neu auf Deutsch

Kinderärztin Tagwerker: «Tieferer IQ bei Kindern, die Maske tragen mussten»

WHO-Verträge: Es ist Zeit zu handeln! Fragen an die Gutachterin und Antworten

Iranischer Vertreter für Atomenergie spricht mit dem unabhängigen Journalisten Dimitri Lasacris

Wirst du manipuliert, ohne es zu bemerken?

Meine Top 7 Gesundheits-Hacks nach 8 Jahren Recherche!

Böhmermann eskaliert völlig: Doxxing, Hetze, Zwangsgebühren

Ultimatum ist verstrichen: Jetzt wollen wir mal sehen, wie hart ihr wirklich seid

PUTIN FORDERT FRIEDENSGESPRÄCHE OHNE VORBEDINGUNGEN!

Ernst Wolff: Darüber hat niemand berichtet! | Im Hintergrund geschieht gerade einiges!