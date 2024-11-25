Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Neue Videos am Montag

Erleben Sie heute eine Vielfalt an neuen und spannenden Videos, die nicht nur informativ sind, sondern auch Ihr Wissen erweitern. Entdecken Sie fesselnde Dokumentationen, die tiefe Einblicke in verschiedenste Themen bieten, und bleiben Sie durch aktuelle Nachrichtenbeiträge stets bestens informiert. Freuen Sie sich außerdem auf weitere interessante Inhalte, die Ihnen neue Perspektiven eröffnen.

International – Der Westen schützt Kriegsverbrecher Netanjahu , Jeffrey Sachs [372]

Ulrich Schlüer: Warum der Bundesrat die Schweiz eilig der EU unterwerfen will | Referat & Diskussion

IMPFSTOFF-VERBOTSANTRAG SORGT FÜR ABSTIMMUNGSKNALLER

Die Vertuschung der Herkunft des Virus und die Zwangsimpfung: Um die Biowaffen-Industrie zu schützen

Was soll jetzt schnell durchgebracht werden? | Erwartung 2025

Die Macht um Acht #28::Tagesschau auf Todes-Kurs I Wie früher: Erfolgreich gegen Russland?

Das muss jeder GEZ – Zahler gesehen haben! Die Heuchler!

Für die Impfungen: Föten werden lebendig seziert und ihre Organe ohne Betäubung entnommen

Tacheles # 149

Lauterbach mauert bei Impfschäden

Heiko Schrang („Die Jahrtausendlüge – Das verbotene Wissen“) | Apolut im Gespräch

Die Medizin ist zu 100% korrupt. Sie unterwirft sich den Pharma- und Lebensmittelkonzernen

Vorwurf der Radikalisierung – Fall Füllmich

Interview mit Willy Wimmer – Quo vadis Westen?

Redacted (m.dt.UT) – Tucker Carlson – Das derzeitige Weiße Haus wird von Satan geführt

Die Geschichte von Pfizer Inc (Dr. Sam Bailey – Deutsch)

Methoden der Einschüchterung (Habecks Schwachkopf-Anzeige) | Prof. Dr. Christian Rieck