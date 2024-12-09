Neue Videos am Montag

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Erleben Sie heute eine Vielfalt an neuen und spannenden Videos, die nicht nur informativ sind, sondern auch Ihr Wissen erweitern. Entdecken Sie fesselnde Dokumentationen, die tiefe Einblicke in verschiedenste Themen bieten, und bleiben Sie durch aktuelle Nachrichtenbeiträge stets bestens informiert. Freuen Sie sich außerdem auf weitere interessante Inhalte, die Ihnen neue Perspektiven eröffnen.

Warum Washington Putin verabscheut

SCOTT RITTER: EU IST EINE WITZFIGUR – DEMOKRATIE FUNKTIONIERT IN GEORGIEN

Oreschnik und Huawei | Von Rüdiger Rauls

Ich bin von Insidern aufgeklärt worden! (Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhkadi packt aus)

Es ist ein übernatürlicher Krieg um die Seele der Menschen. Menschheit ist kurz vor der Auslöschung

Angel Merkel äussert sich zu Donald Trump in einem CNN Interview.

Chemtrails

Anwalt der Gaza-Opfer widerlegt westliche Kritik an IStGH-Haftbefehlen für Netanjahu

Landwirtschaft: Zerstörung mit Agenda 2030. Von Insektenbiomasse, verarbeiteten Lebensmitteln leben

Tacheles # 150 – Es wird nicht langweilig

„Weniger Staat – mehr Freiheit und Erfolg“ – Punkt.PRERADOVIC mit Prof. Dr. Philipp Bagus

Frau Merkel ! Achtung ! Enthält Anti-Produktwerbung ! #Merkel #Buch #Merkelbuch #Freiheit

Kanada weitet Euthanasie-Angebot auf durch Covid-Impfungen Geschädigte aus

Absicht hinter Syrien | Daniele Ganser | Ernst Wolff | Seymour Hersh

Karin Leukefeld: Krieg im Nahen Osten – Geopolitik, Interessen und Akteure

Das Assad-Regime ist gefallen: Eine historische Meisterleistung