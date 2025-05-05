Neue Videos am Montag

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

BLACKOUT | Das 3. Jahrtausend #116

Tacheles # 160

ACHTUNG: 50 Kritikpunkte am Pandemieplan der WHO

Russlands militär-technische Revolution stellt NATO in den Schatten | Von Rainer Rupp

Der PREP Act: Die Lizenz zum Töten – Die Enthüllung des größten legalen Verbrechens der Geschichte

Yanis Varoufakis & Jeffrey D. Sachs über die größten Krisen unserer Zeit

Ekelhaft! – Prof. Mearsheimer analysiert

WERNER PATZELT: WÄHLER WOLLTEN DIESE BUNDESREGIERUNG NICHT!

„Das Regime hinter der Regierung“ – Punkt.PRERADOVIC mit Dr. Michael Andrick

Dr. Daniele Ganser: Wollen die Deutschen Krieg?

Digitaler Euro: Angst vor totaler Überwachung | BLICKWECHSEL. Das Nachrichtenmagazin

Stand der Dinge zum Schwyzer „Lach-Prozess“ gegen unbescholtenen Arzt Dr. med. Manuel Albert

Jetzt hat der Kokser Selenski endgültig den Verstand verloren! Aber dafür wird er teuer bezahlen

Die neue Weltmacht: Chinas heimlicher Vorteil! (Stephan Ossenkopp Interview)

Getroffene Hunde bellen: Der Bumerang kommt zurück