Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

depositphotos

Neue Videos am Montag

Frische Einblicke – jederzeit!
Unsere neuesten Videos bringen euch spannende Perspektiven und aktuelle Informationen zu den wichtigsten Themen weltweit. Ob kurze Zusammenfassung oder tiefgehende Analyse – hier ist für jeden etwas dabei. Jetzt reinklicken und informiert bleiben!

Putin macht eine harte und saftige Ansage an die aggressive EU und NATO

„Israel gehen langsam die Waffen aus…“ (Ernst Wolff enthüllt Geheimpläne)

Prof. Mearsheimer: Krieg USA & Israels gegen Iran, Gaza & Ukraine

SCOTT RITTER: ISRAEL HAT TRUMP IN DER HAND!

Dr. Daniele Ganser: Der illegale Angriff von Israel auf den Iran 13. Juni 2025

Tacheles # 164

Irans Atomprogramm zerstört – Strategie des Friedenspräsidenten Trump | Prof. Dr. Christian Rieck

Hält der Waffenstillstand zwischen Israel und dem Iran?

Echt Jetzt #019, „Trump, Teheran und die Täuschung – Was uns keiner sagt“

Bill Gates & Co. wegen Impfschäden vor Gericht

Krall & Bubeck: So finanziert der Staat linke Machtstrukturen!

Die Macht der Banken | Die Schock-Strategie der Zentralbanken

Feind aus dem eigenen Land: Die Wahrheit über False-Flag-Attacken – Hoss und Hopf #275

MANOVA The Great WeSet: Macht ohne Mandat (Mathias Bröckers, Andreas von Bülow, Walter van Rossum)

Ungarn sagt GENUG! Pride-Parade VERBOTEN & Sexualstraftäter mit 9-jährigem Mädchen gefasst(Redacted)