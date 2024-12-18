Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Öffentlich finanzierte Bibliothekare drängen Lesern mit einem Index der gefährlichen Bücher ihre Weltsicht auf

Die deutschen Bibliothekare haben einen „Expert*innenzirkel“, der Bücher auflistet, die mit Warnhinweisen versehen werden sollen. Diese sollen dafür sorgen, dass Bibliotheksnutzer keinen Thesen Glauben schenken, die den für die Regierenden und den Zeitgeist akzeptablen Meinungskorridor verlassen. Wie hier ein Berufsverband Steuergeld nutzt, um eigene politische Vorlieben zu befördern, ist mehr als fragwürdig.

Ein Nutzer der Stadtbibiothek Münster und Leser dieses Blogs wollte von der Bibliothek wissen, warum in einigen Büchern auf der ersten Seite Aufkleber mit dem folgendem Inhalt angebracht sind:

