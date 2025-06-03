Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Oregano-Öl: 6 Wirkungen & 3 Risiken des Pflanzenöls

Oregano ist ein beliebtes Gewürz der mediterranen Küche. Das aus ihm gewonnene Oregano-Öl wertet nicht nur italienische Gerichte auf – es hat auch zahlreiche Wirkungen auf die Gesundheit.

Alles Wissenswerte – die Vorteile sowie mögliche Nebenwirkungen – erfährst du in diesem Beitrag.

Oregano-Öl hat es ganz schön in sich. Es kommt als natürliches Antibiotikum in Frage und sorgt sowohl äußerlich als auch innerlich für eine verbesserte Gesundheit. Schon in der Antike nutzen die Menschen das Öl zu Heilzwecken.

Im Folgenden erfährst du alles, was du über Oregano-Öl wissen musst.

