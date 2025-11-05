Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Lichtblick oder trübe Aussichten? Der November ist in der 55-jährigen Goldpreis-Statistik auf Platz 4 platziert. In den vergangenen beiden Jahren brachte der Monat Verluste.

So entwickelt sich der Goldpreis im November

Im Oktober verteuerte sich Gold in Euro um fast 7 Prozent. Welche saisonalen Vorgaben bietet der November für den Goldpreis?

Goldpreis plus 6,7 Prozent

Der Goldpreis beendete den vergangenen Monat gemäß des Londoner Referenzkurses mit 4.011 US-Dollar pro Unze. Das entsprach 3.479 Euro. Damit verzeichnete Gold auf Euro-Basis einen Monatsgewinn von 6,7 Prozent. Das war in diesem Jahr nach dem Januar (+8 %) und dem September (+11 %) der drittstärkste Monat für das

