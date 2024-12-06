Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Trump droht BRICS mit drastischer Zollerhöhung – Staatengruppe bleibt gelassen
Tom Wilkinson via Wikimedia

Die Drohung von Donald Trump, BRICS mit hohen Strafzöllen zu belegen, betrachten die Mitglieder der Vereingung als Provokation, die eine tiefere Kooperation der Partner nicht verhindern kann.

Von Alex Männer

Nachdem die USA vor Kurzem bereits den Druck auf ihre Handelspartner Kanada, Mexiko und die Europäische Union erhöht und ihnen hohe Zollgebühren in Aussicht gestellt hatten, drohen sie nun der Vereinigung BRICS ebenfalls mit einer massiven Anhebung der Zölle.

