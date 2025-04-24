Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Trump-Vertrauter Tucker Carlson enthüllt mit Curt Weldon die brisante Wahrheit über 9/11

Thierry Meyssan

Am 11. September 2001 zerstörten unerhörte Anschläge drei Türme des World Trade Centers in New York. Die Operation wurde Osama bin Laden zugeschrieben und rechtfertigte die Kriege in Afghanistan und im Irak. Noch am selben Tag prangerte der Immobilienentwickler Donald Trump eine Lüge an, ein halbes Jahr später veröffentlichte der Geopolitiker Thierry Meyssan “ L’Effroyable imposture » [Die schreckliche Hochstapelei], bevor er ins Exil ging. Der ehemalige republikanische Abgeordnete Curt Weldon hat gerade enthüllt, unter welchem Druck er stand, weil er gewagt hatte, George W. Bush Fragen zu stellen.

