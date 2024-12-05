Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Trumps Drohung gegen die BRICS-Staaten

Egon W. Kreutzer

Strafzölle in Höhe von 100 Prozent hat Donald Trump den BRICS Staaten angedroht, sollten sie den Dollar von seinem Sockel stoßen und so etwas wie eine parallele Leitwährung etablieren, um den Dollar aus ihren Geschäften draußen zu halten.

Wenn ich auch – ungeachtet der Wirkung auf Deutschland – Trumps Politik im Interesse der USA für weitgehend gut und richtig halte: Diese Drohung gegen die BRICS-Staaten halte ich für einen strategischen Fehler.

Um dies zu begründen, müssen zuerst die Ursachen für die Abwendung vom

Weiterlesen