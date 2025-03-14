Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Der Goldpreis stieg erst im Februar auf ein neues Rekordhoch, dagegen ist die US-Goldproduktion weiter stark rückläufig. Im Dezember förderten die US-Minen laut USGS-Zahlen 12 Prozent weniger Gold als im Vorjahresmonat.

US-Goldproduktion sieben Jahre in Folge geschrumpft

Die US-Goldproduktion ist im vergangenen Jahr um 7 % geschrumpft auf nur noch 158 Tonnen und damit den tiefsten Stand seit Ende der 1980er-Jahre.

US-Goldproduktion im Dezember

Laut den vorläufigen Zahlen des U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) produzierten US-Minen im vergangenen Dezember 14,1 Tonnen Gold. Damit lag die Goldproduktion 4 Prozent höher als der Output des Vormonats. Dagegen sank die Produktionsmenge gegenüber Vorjahr um 12 Prozent.

Für das Gesamtjahr

