Widerstand gegen WHO-Veträge
Die faktenfreie Impfempfehlung der Behörden für Kleinkinder sorgte für Empörung. Bild: Martin do Nascimento/CalMatters

Die überarbeiteten WHO-Verträge zu den Internationalen Gesundheitsvorschriften (IGV), welche die Schweiz im Sommer 2025 wohl ratifizieren wird, werden den Behörden ermächtigen, ein verschärftes «Corona-Regime» einführen zu dürfen. Das Lehrernetzwerk Schweiz unterstützt deshalb die Petition der Interessengemeinschaft «Opting-out IGV» unter dem Namen «Keine Änderung der IGV»

(Dieser Artikel erschien zuerst in unserem neuen Magazin «Lehrernetzwerk Fokus»)

Wir erinnern uns noch alle an die Zeit, als die Behörden bestimmten, wer sich treffen darf, wer im Altersheim seine Grossmutter besuchen kann, wie viele Trauernde an einer Beerdigung

