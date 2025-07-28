Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

28 Staaten zeigen Benjamin Netanjahu die Rote Karte – Deutschland ist nicht darunter

Uwe Froschauer

Eine Gruppe von 28 westlichen Nationen – darunter 20 EU-Länder sowie Kanada, Neuseeland, Australien, Japan, Brasilien Großbritannien und die EU-Kommission – verurteilte in einer gemeinsamen Erklärung, die am 21. Juli 2025 veröffentlicht wurde, Israel wegen des Verstoßes gegen grundlegende Regeln des humanitären Völkerrechts in Gaza.
Deutschland hat sich der längst fälligen Erklärung nicht angeschlossen, und steht zurecht unter internationalem Beschuss. Auch aus Regierungsreihen kam berechtigte Kritik. Prominente Mitglieder des Koalitionspartners SPD drängen auf eine härtere Haltung gegenüber Israel.

