Alexander Teske – Inside Tagesschau – Moralisierung statt Berichterstattung

Alexander Teske ist ein deutscher Journalist und hat bis Ende 2023 und damit sechs Jahre in der Planungsredaktion der Tagesschau in Hamburg-Lockstedt gearbeitet. Davor hat Teske fünfzehn Jahre beim MDR in Leipzig und fünf Jahre bei Pro Sieben, Sat.1 und RTL gearbeitet. Mit seinem Buch „Inside Tagesschau“ liefert Teske bislang unbekannte Einblicke in den öffentliche rechtlichen Rundfunk.

Haltung gegen die AfD

Die Haltung vom öffentlich rechtlichen Rundfunk gegenüber der AfD als belastet oder voreingenommen zu beschreiben ist bereits eine Untertreibung. Teske beschreibt wie Journalisten an Demonstrationen gegen Pegida oder gegen die AfD

