Arbeitslosigkeit in Deutschland – Kein Arbeitskräftemangel und stille Reserve

Gerne und oft wird behauptet dass es in Deutschland einen massiven Arbeitskräftemangel gibt. Bei genauerer Betrachtung ist jedoch ersichtlich dass es einen massiven Überschuss an Arbeitskräften für die bestehende Nachfrage nach Arbeit gibt. Und tatsächlich ist die Arbeitslosenquote in Deutschland deutlich gesunken.

