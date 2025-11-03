Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

„Asymmetrische Kriegsführung“: Ukraine weitet Einsatz von Marinedrohnen aus

Der Einsatz von maritimen Kamikazedrohnen, deren Konstruktion den Minibooten von Drogenschmugglern aus Südamerika ähnelt, gilt als effektiv und ist Teil der asymmetrischen Kriegsführung Kiews.

Alex Männer

Der Krieg in der Ukraine hat wie jeder andere Krieg zuvor die Entwicklung im Rüstungsbereich immens beschleunigt und somit die Entstehung einer Vielzahl von neuen und noch tödlichen Waffen begünstigt. Hervorzuheben sind diesbezüglich die unzähligen Drohnensysteme, die inzwischen das Kampfgeschehen sowohl in der Luft als auch zu Lande und zu Wasser maßgeblich beeinflussen.

