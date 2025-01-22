Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Belastungsgrenze erreicht? Ihr werdet euch noch wundern …

Egon W. Kreutzer

Die „Belastungsgrenze“ hätte als Unwort des Jahres weit mehr Berechtigung gehabt als das andere B-Wort, das dann gewählt wurde.

Ein Blick in die Medien lässt die Überzeugung heranreifen, Deutschlands Staatsgrenze sei die Belastungsgrenze, die wahrlich überall zu finden ist, selbst da, wo sie niemand erwartet hätte: Sehen Sie sich das an. Google, heute Morgen, die erste Seite der Suchergebnisse zu „Belastungsgrenze“.

An der Belastungsgrenze befinden sich

  • Gesetzlich Versicherte mit den Zuzahlungen
  • Kommunen mit ihren Aufgaben
