Blut muss fließen, nur das Seine nicht

Uli Gellermann

Habeck an die Ostfront!

Der Grünen-Kanzlerkandidat Habeck will die deutschen Rüstungsausgaben verdoppeln: Deutlich mehr als die NATO als Ziel setzt. Schon die jetzige deutsche Beteiligung am Krieg gegen Russland ist ihm „zu spät“.

Tiefe Beziehungen von Deutschland zu den USA

Natürlich begründet Habeck diesen kriegsgeilen Wunsch mit einer „russischen Aggression“. Von der Einkreisung Russlands durch die NATO ist bei ihm keine Rede. Stattdessen schwärmt er von den „tiefen Beziehungen“, die Deutschland und die USA verbinden.

