Chinas Goldreserven erreichen Rekordwert – Zentralbank kauft weiter

Chinas Zentralbank hat nun sechs Monate in Folge einen Anstieg ihrer Goldreserven bekanntgegeben. Mit 70.000 Unzen fiel der Zukauf im April aber geringer aus als in den Vormonaten.

Chinas Zentralbank hat auch im April Gold gekauft. Mit 243 Milliarden US-Dollar haben die Goldreserven des Landes einen neuen Rekordwert erreicht.

Die chinesische Zentralbank hat den sechsten Monat in Folge wieder Gold gekauft. Allerdings fielen die Zugänge im April geringer aus als in den Vormonaten. Denn die offiziellen Goldreserven des Landes stiegen im vergangenen Monat lediglich um 70.000 Unzen auf 73,77 Millionen Unzen. Das geht aus dem aktuellen Bericht der State Administration of Foreign