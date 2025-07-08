Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Die chinesische Zentralbank hat ihre Goldreserven seit 2020 um 350 Tonnen aufgestockt. In diesem Jahr waren es im Schnitt nur drei Tonnen Gold pro Monat, mit zurückläufiger Tendenz.

Chinas Goldreserven im Juni gestiegen – Zentralbank kauft weiter zu

China hat seine Goldreserven im Juni weiter aufgestockt. Wie viel Gold hält die Zentralbank jetzt? Die aktuellen Zahlen im Überblick.

China kauft erneut Gold

Die chinesische Zentralbank hat den achten Monat in Folge wieder Gold gekauft. Allerdings fielen die Zugänge im Juni erneut relativ gering aus. Denn die offiziellen Goldreserven des Landes stiegen im vergangenen Monat lediglich um 70.000 Unzen auf 73,9 Millionen Unzen. Das geht aus dem aktuellen Bericht der State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) hervor, der am Montag veröffentlicht wurde.

Weiterlesen
Weiterlesen