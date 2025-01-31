Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Corona-Aufarbeitung – der Politik in den Hintern treten

Egon W. Kreutzer

Von  bewusst gestreuten Horror-Geschichten bis zur angestrebten Impfpflicht, vom Maskenzwang im Freien bis zu den flächendeckenden Lockdowns,  von schamloser Bereicherung bis zur massiven Einschränkung der Grundrechte, das alles gehört zu Corona und droht doch schon wieder in Vergessenheit zu geraten.

Ob das SARS Cov 2 Virus wirklich gefählicher war, als die alljährlich um den Globus wandernde Grippe, ob die mNRA-Impfung wirklich Schutz vor Verbreitung, Infektion, Krankheit und Tod gebracht hat, wie es dazu kam, dass wirksame Therapien, wie z.B. mit  Ivermectin nicht eingesetzt wurden, und

