Das ganze Land ist rechts

Egon W. Kreutzer

Noch nicht ganz. Da haben Sie recht. Aber lange wird es nicht mehr dauern.

Wer dabei nur die von den Demoskopen gemessene Zustimmung für die AfD betrachtet, und glaubt, soweit sei es noch lange nicht, übersieht eine ganz andere Entwicklung auf der linken Seite.

Da findet so eine Art „Reise nach Jerusalem“ statt. Die Musik spielt. Links kreist um die Stühle. Die Musik bricht ab – und wieder fehlt ein Stuhl und wer etwas zu langsam reagiert, ist nicht mehr links.

Ausgeschieden.

Links dampft

