deutsch-russisches Roulette

Egon W. Kreutzer

Es ist gar nicht mehr so einfach, die Groteske in diesem Spiel zu erkennen, mit dem sich wenigstens ein deutscher Politiker den Anschein geben will, den russischen Präsidenten in eine unauflösliche Zwickmühle verbannt zu haben.

Dass Putin die Einladung zu diesem Mühle-Spiel gar nicht angenommen hat, soll das heimische Publikum besser nicht erfahren.

Also darf der nass-frisch-forsche Regierungssprecher mit dem zartschmelzenden Namen der Welt verkünden: Entweder Putin kuscht, oder wir machen ihn fix und fertig. Im Original:

