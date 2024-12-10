Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Deutscher Stahl – von höchster geostrategischer Bedeutung

Egon W. Kreutzer

Hin und wieder schaffen es Worte des amtierenden Bundeskanzlers in die Überschriften meiner Artikel, weil er es schafft, Sachverhalte so deutlich anzusprechen, dass sich ad hoc keine noch bessere Formulierung finden lässt.

Ich habe ihn seinen Satz von der höchsten geostrategischen Bedeutung des deutschen Stahls für die Industrieproduktion in Deutschland im Fernsehen sagen gesehen und gehört. Nun poppt diese Ansage in der Pressemitteilung 302 vom 9.12.24 noch einmal in meinem Posteingang auf.

Das ist zuviel. Das muss ich kommentieren.

Im Juni 1950, fünf Jahre nach dem Ende des Zweiten Weltkriegs, das Saarland

Weiterlesen