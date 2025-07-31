Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Deutschlands Aufrüstung auf Kosten des Sozialstaats

Uwe Froschauer

Ein Land, das auf Kriegswirtschaft setzt, wird soziale Leistungen reduzieren. Deutschland ist ein solches Land. Die Aufrüstung Deutschlands wird mit der zunehmenden Aggression Russlands begründet, das in absehbarer Zeit in Richtung europäischer NATO-Mitglieder marschieren könnte.

Kriegsszenarien

Verteidigungsminister Boris Pistorius warnte In einer Pressekonferenz am 12. Juni 2024, bei der er sein neues Konzept für den Wehrdienst vorstellte, vor einem möglichen russischen Angriff auf einen NATO-Staat:

Weiterlesen
Weiterlesen