Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

E-ID: Das perfekte Ergebnis – warum die Schweiz nichts anderes liefern durfte

E-ID: Das perfekte Ergebnis

Warum die Schweiz nichts anderes liefern durfte

Stell dir vor, ein Volk sagt vier Jahre lang laut und deutlich „Nein“ und plötzlich heisst es „Ja“. Zu genau derselben Sache, nur mit neuem Anstrich. Klingt wie Zauberei? Willkommen in der Schweiz 2025.

Kurz vorweg: Die E-ID wurde am 28.09.2025 äusserst knapp angenommen (ca. 50,39 % Ja). Wir unterstellen keinen Wahlbetrug. Aber wir zeigen, warum die Schweiz politisch-strukturell kein anderes Ergebnis bringen durfte und weshalb das Resultat so sauber ist, dass es stinkt.

Weiterlesen
Weiterlesen