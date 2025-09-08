Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

E-ID: Die Katze im Sack

Wird Bürger faktisch zum Digital-Ausweis gezwungen? UBS verweist auf Banken-Lobby, die zurück an Bank.

Die Abstimmung zum E-ID-Gesetz steht vor der Tür. Realistisch betrachtet dürfte die Vorlage angenommen werden.

Im Best-Case-Szenario könnte der Alltag ab 2026 so aussehen: Man bestellt Betreibungs- und Strafregisterauszüge online, eröffnet Konten unkompliziert.

Und alles läuft wie am Schnürchen. Keine Hacker oder Datenpannen – kurz: der Himmel auf Erden.

Doch was ist mit den Bürgern, die die E-ID ablehnen? Bekommen sie problemlos ein Bankkonto, können sie sich weiterhin ins Online-Banking einloggen – auch ohne E-ID?

