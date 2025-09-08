Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Nassforsch-Rutte vs. Weiterdenk-Ischinger

Egon W. Kreutzer

Der Tragödie letzter Akt

26 Irgendwasse haben Sicherheitsgarantien für die Ukraine beschlossen. Sobald ein Waffenstillstand unterzeichnet ist, wollen sie sich mit – angeblich 30.000 – Truppen in der Ukraine festsetzen, nicht direkt an der Kontaktlinie, sondern eher am westlichen Rand, um dann …?

Ischinger, ehemals Leiter der Münchner Sicherheitskonferenz, und in Fragen von Krieg und Frieden, Strategie und Taktik, sicherlich jedem der Teilnehmer an der Hau-drauf-Runde haushoch überlegen, hielt diese Beschlüsse für eine

