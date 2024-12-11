Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Elektronische Patientenakte – ePA – Handlungsmöglichkeiten

Am 15. Januar 2025 wird die elektronische Patientenakte (ePA) eingeführt. Der Zweck der elektronische Patientenakte (ePA) ist es als digitaler Gesundheitsordner für gesetzlich Krankenversicherte zu funktionieren. In ihr werden Gesundheitsdaten wie z.B. Arztbriefe, ärztliche Befunde, Medikationspläne, Laborbefunde, Röntgenbilder und gegebenenfalls selbst eingestellte Dokumente gespeichert. Die Nutzung oder nicht Nutzung der elektronischen Patientenakte (ePA) darf offiziell keine negativen Auswirkungen auf die Gesundheitsversorgung haben. Es gibt jedoch erhebliche Zweifel an ihr und diesem Versprechen.

