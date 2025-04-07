Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

EU Strafmaßnahmen gegen US Tech-Riesen

Egon W. Kreutzer

a, macht nur euren Handelskrieg.

Natürlich hat Trump vorgelegt. Er hat auch hinreichend begründet, warum und was sein Ziel ist.

Diese Begründung kann man ablehnen. Man kann auch zu der Überzeugung gelangen, dass nicht China und die EU die USA über den Tisch gezogen haben, weil die schließlich reale Waren geliefert haben, sondern die USA, weil die alles nur mit uneintreibaren Schulden bezahlt haben.

ABER:

Man muss auch den Willen zur Versöhnung aufbringen und darüber diskutieren, wie eine gerechtere Welt-Wirtschaftsordnung aussehen sollte, und vor allem mit welchen Maßnahmen man in einem überschaubaren

Weiterlesen
Weiterlesen