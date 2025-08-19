Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Finnland zahlt einen hohen Preis für seinen Bruch mit Russland

2022 hatte sich Finnland den antirussischen Sanktionen des Westens angeschlossen und im nachfolgenden Jahr die Grenze zu Russland dichtgemacht. Seitdem erfährt das nordeuropäische Land massive Verluste beim Tourismus und Handel.

Alex Männer

Die Beziehungen zwischen Russland und Finnland, die noch vor wenigen Jahren als stabil und freundschaftlich galten, stecken heute in einer Sackgasse. Grund dafür ist Finnlands Abkehr von Russland nach dem russischen Einmarsch in die Ukraine im Jahr 2022 und somit die einseitige Beendigung der russisch-finnischen Zusammenarbeit im Wirtschafts- und Handelsbereich durch Helsinki.

