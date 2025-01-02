Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Gasvorräte schrumpfen rasant: Europa droht Energiekrise ungekannten Ausmaßes

Die Gasvorräte in Europa gehen aktuell schneller zurück als in den letzten Jahren. Ursachen sind kälteres Wetter, erhöhte Nachfrage und ein Rückgang bei den Flüssigerdgasimporten (LNG). Experten betrachten die Entwicklung mit Besorgnis, da sie Auswirkungen auf die Energiepreise haben könnte (telepolis: 25.12.24).

Gasvorräte schwinden in Rekordtempo

Seit Ende September haben die EU-Speicheranlagen etwa 19 Prozent ihres Gasvolumens verloren. Zum Vergleich: In den letzten zwei Jahren gab es im gleichen Zeitraum lediglich einstellige Rückgänge.

