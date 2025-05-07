Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Gibt es eigentlich noch ein gesetzliches Zahlungsmittel?

Egon W. Kreutzer

Helfen Sie mit, das Bargeld zu retten

Die Frage ließe sich leicht beantworten, könnte man nur daran glauben, dass das Bundesbankgesetz (BBankG), und hier speziell der §14, nicht nur deklamatorischen Charakter hat, sondern auch uneingeschränkt Gültigkeit besitzt und durchgesetzt wird.

Dort heißt es nämlich immer noch:

Weiterlesen
Weiterlesen