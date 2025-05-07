Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Serafe AG – Privatgewinn mittels Zwangsgebühr

Wieso Privatfirmen Gewinne mit de facto-Steuer machen dürfen, bleibt rätselhaft – eigentlich eine Frechheit gegenüber Steuerzahler.

Wie vorangekündigt wurden die Geschäfts- und Tätigkeitsberichte 2024 der Serafe AG am 25. April veröffentlicht.

Freundlicherweise hat mich Erich Heynen, Chief Communications Officer des Unternehmens, schon am vorherigen Tag per E-Mail darüber informiert.

Auch hat er mich auf einen Fehler in meinem Artikel vom 8. April aufmerksam gemacht: Die Radio- und TV-Gebühr für Firmen wird nicht von der Serafe, sondern der Eidgenössischen Steuerverwaltung erhoben.

Somit war mein Vorwurf, es handle sich

Weiterlesen
Weiterlesen