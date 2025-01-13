Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Gold in Euro auf Rekordhoch: China heizt den Goldpreis an!

Der Euro-Goldpreis erreichte am Freitag ein neues Rekordhoch. In China wurden zuletzt 70 USD mehr pro Unze für Gold gezahlt als im Westen!

Euro-Goldpreis auf Rekordhoch

Der Goldpreis erreichte am Freitag auf Euro-Basis ein neues Allzeithoch. Im US-Futures-Handel (Februar-Kontrakt) beendete Gold die Handelswoche mit 2.715 US-Dollar pro Unze. Das entsprach 2.649,81 Euro. Damit wurde die Bestmarke vom 11. Dezember (2.624,18 Euro) egalisiert. Dagegen wurde das Dollar-Hoch vom 30. Oktober (2.800 US-Dollar) noch nicht wieder erreicht. Wesentlicher Grund: die starke Abwertung des Euro gegenüber dem US-

